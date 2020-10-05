PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.00

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 5428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,844 shares of company stock worth $24,015,892. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

