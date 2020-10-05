Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.23% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.3% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 12,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $595.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

