Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 2,500 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

