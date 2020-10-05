Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $164.71 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

