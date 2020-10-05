Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $92,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.82 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

