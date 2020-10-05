Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE BRX opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.