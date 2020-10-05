Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.23 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,342,000 after purchasing an additional 868,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 645,900 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,145,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,470,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.