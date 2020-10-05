Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Store Capital by 660.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Store Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 202.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

Store Capital stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

