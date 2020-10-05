Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

