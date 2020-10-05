Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.06% of Vereit worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 180.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

