Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $1.32 Million in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

