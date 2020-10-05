Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.