Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,367,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,716,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

NYSE:LSI opened at $111.26 on Monday. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

