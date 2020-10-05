Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 10,000 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.14% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.