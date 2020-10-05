Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 14,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBE opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

