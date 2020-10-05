Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 3,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

