Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 3,500 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

