Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 5,000 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,592,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 1,288,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of WELL opened at $57.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

