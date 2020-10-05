Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 31.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $51.75 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

