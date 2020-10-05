Pensionfund Sabic Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

