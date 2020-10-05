Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.65 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.