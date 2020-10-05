Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 15,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 29.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $46.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

