Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 2,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $43,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 56.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.