Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

PEG stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $462,427 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

