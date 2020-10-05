PepsiCo (PEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP):

10/2/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $135.00.

10/2/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $146.00.

9/26/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2020 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo have outpaced the industry year to date on a positive surprise trend. The company’s top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter in second-quarter 2020. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, results gained from resilience in the global snacks and foods business. Lifting of restrictions and the gradual easing of challenges as the quarter progressed also aided results by improving business performance and channel mix. The company also gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, declines in the beverage category hurt volumes and top line growth in the second quarter. Also, adverse currency rates and higher operating expenses remain headwinds.”

9/18/2020 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,435. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,541,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,641,000 after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

