PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider James M. Mock Sells 5,623 Shares

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43.

Shares of PKI traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.71. 893,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $129.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

