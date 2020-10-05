PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.19

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.19 and last traded at $128.84, with a volume of 15900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

