Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells $882,400.00 in Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $25,468.80.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $6,690.09.

On Friday, August 14th, Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $24.27. 846,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 95.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

