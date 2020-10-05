Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 11.1%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.27. 846,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 434,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock worth $19,952,694. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Personalis by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Personalis by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Personalis by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

