PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Trading Up 7.1%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.22. 7,901,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,553,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

