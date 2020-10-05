Phantomx One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 271.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $47,226.39 and approximately $12.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 795% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00619602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005759 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.72 or 0.02707335 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 21,716.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

