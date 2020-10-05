Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NYSE:DNK)

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

