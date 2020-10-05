PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0227 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $976,543.85 and $150,573.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00265675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.01514255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00162964 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

