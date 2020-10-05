Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 4,477 Shares

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 636,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220,758 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 178.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 627,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 783,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 159,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

