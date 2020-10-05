Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 8%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,902,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,887,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phunware Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

