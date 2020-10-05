Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Up 6.1%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.08. 378,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 475,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

