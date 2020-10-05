Pillar Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $111,092.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.