Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

