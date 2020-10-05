Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

