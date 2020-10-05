Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allstate by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.