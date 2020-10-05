Piper Sandler Comments on ANGI Homeservices Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

ANGI opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.83 and a beta of 2.17. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $11,482,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $13,011,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $3,575,236.00. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,509,931 shares of company stock worth $21,590,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.