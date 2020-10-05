Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 533,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.