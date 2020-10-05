Piper Sandler Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.