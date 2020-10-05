Piper Sandler Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

