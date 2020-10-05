Pirate Chain Trading Down 11.6% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $8.78 million and $154,960.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

