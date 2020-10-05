PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.99

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 5084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 23.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

