Playkey (PKT) Market Capitalization Tops $257,483.60

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $257,483.60 and $37,733.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.