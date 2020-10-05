Playkey Reaches Market Cap of $291,618.77 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $291,618.77 and $42,185.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.05143755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

