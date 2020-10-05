Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,203 shares of company stock worth $2,066,702 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

