Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

PII opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

